For a premium TV experience, Samsung’s Real QLED tech makes a real difference

The Samsung QN90F 4K Neo QLED Mini LED Vision AI TV is available in a choice of sizes ranging from 43" to 98".

One of the biggest shopping events, Black Friday, is around the corner, and for many South Africans that means it’s the perfect time to upgrade their home entertainment setup with a new TV.

Whether it’s family movie nights, high-action sports weekends or gaming marathons, Samsung’s QLED TVs deliver the kind of performance that brings every moment to life.

That’s because they’re backed by breakthrough technology that defines the brand’s “Real QLED” experience.

What is Real QLED?

Samsung’s Real QLED mark signifies the brand’s technology has earned official certification from the globally respected German testing body TÜV Rheinland.

It verifies Samsung QLED TVs meet the International Electrotechnical Commission 62595-1-6 standard, ensuring the use of Quantum Dot light-converting units combined with blue light sources.

In simple terms, the Real QLED mark confirms that your TV delivers superior picture quality, powered by genuine Quantum Dot technology.

When it comes to visual brilliance, Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology is leading the charge in delivering a picture-perfect viewing experience.

Why it matters: the Samsung difference

Here’s what the Real QLED certification guarantees:

True Quantum Dot display : A real Quantum Dot light-converting film combined with blue light sources ensures richer, more accurate colours than ungenuine “QLEDs”.

: A real Quantum Dot light-converting film combined with blue light sources ensures richer, more accurate colours than ungenuine “QLEDs”. 100% colour volume : Samsung QLED TVs produce a multitude of shades, delivering vivid and consistent colours at any brightness level. Whether you’re watching a summer cricket match in broad daylight or a late-night blockbuster, the picture remains stunningly real.

: Samsung QLED TVs produce a multitude of shades, delivering vivid and consistent colours at any brightness level. Whether you’re watching a summer cricket match in broad daylight or a late-night blockbuster, the picture remains stunningly real. Colour accuracy : TÜV Rheinland testing confirms the separation of red, green, and blue light sources — the foundation of lifelike, vibrant images.

: TÜV Rheinland testing confirms the separation of red, green, and blue light sources — the foundation of lifelike, vibrant images. Environmentally responsible technology: Samsung’s Real QLED is cadmium-free and built with sustainability in mind, aligning with global eco-conscious standards. More than sustainability, it’s also about your safety. Cadmium is a hazardous chemical, and that’s why it’s been removed from the manufacturing process.

Ask the right questions before you buy

When shopping for a TV this Black Friday, don’t just be swayed by a QLED label. Ask the real questions:

Is it cadmium-free?

Does it deliver 100% colour volume?

Has it earned Real QLED certification or any recognition for environmental responsibility?

If the answer is “no”, then it’s not a Real QLED.

Built for now, and for the future

Opting for a Samsung Real QLED TV isn’t just about purchasing a screen, it’s about investing in true-to-life colour, unmatched brightness and lasting quality.

The brand’s 2025 TV line-up features Samsung’s most advanced technologies yet, including QLED and OLED panels powered by Vision AI.

This Black Friday, when you see the QLED label, don’t settle for less. Look for the Real QLED mark and enjoy a real premium TV experience.

This article was sponsored by Samsung.