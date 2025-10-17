What D’Angelo, desire and a Ugandan street snack have in common

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We find ourselves mourning the death of the musical legend D’Angelo this week. A memorably masculine, muscly African American artist singing softness and sweetness into many of our youths, with the promise of a positive, gentle and generous love.

Coincidentally, in parallel to his passing and his message, I have been reflecting on the themes of his legacy — of connection, love, partnership and the requirements thereof.

My friendship circles house an extraordinary number of single people — male, female, and nonbinary — who are in search of “the one”. All are exceptionally high-quality, solo travellers through life, with extreme standards and long checklists. At the moment, I am tempted to become a matchmaker — the Auntie Sima SA version, loading...

Besides an intangible “we just click”, many a checklist for “the one”, mine too, includes, above all else, a curious mind. That is the most desirable, sexy and rare of all attractive qualities in prospective partners. People who go in search of new information and who love learning are special people. Seekers, looking for different and exciting ways to approach life.

We are fed stories about the world through words, images and the normalisation of things that don’t have to be normal. In my reality, it is “normal” that SA breakfasts at restaurants are usually European, with the exception of a shakshuka or Turkish eggs (though technically Turkey is in Europe too).

There is generally nothing pan-African on our menus. When many South Africans speak about Africa, they mention it as a destination outside our borders. Like “real Africa” is not here but something to be experienced by the adventurous. Growing up in SA, I know more about Europe than anywhere else in the world.

In an effort to decolonise or recentre African food traditions, I learnt about the Ugandan Rolex, a clever but simple invention combining an egg omelette rolled into a chapati/roti. A perfect portable breakfast or street food. This is something I make now using gluten-free wraps to create a delicious, exciting, high-protein breakfast. This version qualifies as “clean eating”.

When it comes to food, there are so many recipes out there that are not mainstream; wherever we are in the world, there is still more to discover. It’s important to remember that our societies feed us a limited diet of limited stories.

I love the quote, “There’s what we know that we know, there’s what we know we don’t know, and there’s what we don’t know we don’t know.” There is so much more available than what we are exposed to that we have no idea exists. There is a world beyond our imaginations.

Closer than we think, there are only three countries between SA and Uganda. We can cross through Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania and arrive there in 4 hours. But we know so little of their food and our neighbours’ en route. What is Zimbabwean food? What is Zambian food? What is Tanzanian food? The average South African may struggle to name one thing from each of these countries.

Uganda has a long history of cross-pollination between African and Indian people, similar to SA with indentured Indians who were brought to Uganda by the British in the late 19th century. They introduced chapatti to this region, like much of East Africa.

The story of Indians in Uganda is complex, from building the railways to a violent expulsion in 1972 by Idi Amin — who declared Africa for Africans — which forced 50,000 Asians to leave within 90 days, accused of economically dominating the country. Indians were invited back to Uganda in 1986 after President Museveni came to power.

The Ugandan Rolex, a symbol of this history, first sold by street vendors who shouted out “rolled eggs” to attract buyers, evolved into the “Rolex”. If anything, this story and recipe can be used to impress potential partners, “the one”, for now or for life.

Ugandan Rolex

Ingredients:

1 onion

1 tsp garlic

1 tsp ginger

1 small tomato

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp cumin

1 green chilli

4 eggs

A handful coriander

Oil for frying

2 x roti/gluten-free wraps

Method:

Chop the onion, ginger, garlic and tomato and divide it into two portions. Each omelette requires two eggs. In a cup, beat two eggs with half the coriander and green chilli. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onion, ginger, garlic and tomato. Once “chutnified”, add half of all the spices. Stir in the egg mixture. Once one side is cooked, add the roti or wrap to the frying pan and flip. Cook the other side, then place on a plate and roll up. Do the same again for the second portion. Cut into halves and serve with sauces, salads and sides of your choice.

You can find the plant-based version of this recipe in my digital cookbook Least Effort, Most Reward, which has 21 Afro-Asian recipes to try out.

Parusha Naidoo is an artist, cookbook author and a Wanted food columnist.