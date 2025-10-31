Hennessy XO unveils new carafe in Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Guests gathered at The Forum in Bryanston to witness Hennessy unveil its new XO carafe, a modern update to the iconic cognac.

When a brand has been around for over a century and a half, it could easily rest on its laurels. Hennessy, however, prefers reinvention through subtlety. This week, the Maison hosted an intimate evening at The Forum in Bryanston to unveil the new Hennessy XO carafe, a contemporary take on one of the world’s most recognisable cognacs.

The venue was transformed into a moody, elegant setting that reflected the brand’s layered identity, balancing refinement with creative flair. Guests navigated a contemporary marble table toward their seats, while a billowing ceiling installation of flowing fabric and projected visuals enveloped the room in motion and light.

Hosted by Luthando “LootLove” Shosha, the evening brought together SA cultural figures including Anele Mdoda, Laduma Ngxokolo and Trevor Stuurman. Together, they joined Hennessy President Charles Delapalme, who had travelled from France for the occasion.

Hennessy president Charles Delapalme and Chef Wandile Mabaso. (Fluorescent Photography)

Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha sets the tone for the evening, guiding guests through a night of heritage, style, and Hennessy XO. (Fluorescent Photography)

Delapalme spoke briefly about the brand’s long-standing relationship with SA, which dates back nearly 160 years. “It’s been an honour visiting SA, a country that deeply enjoys our cognac,” he said, recalling the first shipment of Hennessy to local shores in the 19th century.

Dinner was curated by Chef Wandile Mabaso, who drew inspiration from his own visit to Cognac, France, several years ago. His menu reflected the complexity and warmth of Hennessy XO, a thoughtful interplay of local produce and French technique that made for a quietly ambitious dining experience. “It was about creating food that mirrors the cognac’s personality,” he explained, “bold, layered, and full of character.”

The unveiling of the new XO carafe followed: a sleeker, more sculptural version of the classic bottle. Its refreshed silhouette feels distinctly modern while maintaining the tactile familiarity that collectors and connoisseurs recognise. It’s a subtle evolution, not a reinvention, and that seems entirely fitting for something that has endured for over 150 years.

Sculptural design meets iconic spirit, Hennessy XO’s new carafe balances modernity with heritage. (Fluorescent Photography)

The Forum in Bryanston, transformed: flowing fabrics, projected visuals, and Hennessy XO at centre stage. (Fluorescent Photography)

The entertainment, too, reflected that sense of heritage meeting modernity. Guests were welcomed by harpist Jude Harp, whose trio of harp, violin and saxophone set an understated tone.

Later, singer-songwriter Muneyi performed alongside rapper and media personality Boitumelo “Boity” Thulo in an impromptu duet that had guests cheering. Kitchen Mess was followed by easy-listening lounge beats before Kabza De Small, a long-time collaborator with Hennessy, closed the evening with an energetic Amapiano set, joined by Skyes, Thatohasti and Tracy.

Boity and Muneyi take the stage, bringing South African rhythm to a night celebrating Hennessy XO. (Fluorescent Photography)

It was a night that balanced French refinement with unmistakably SA rhythm. The new carafe might have been the evening’s headline, but the real story was how seamlessly heritage and contemporary culture intertwined, proof that even the oldest traditions can find new life in the present.