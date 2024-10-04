NEW ISSUE: Facing the facts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ed’s Note

As if we needed more evidence of a planet screaming for relief from the boot we have on its neck, three weeks into spring a rare snowstorm recently hit the “sunny” province of KwaZulu-Natal. Thousands were stranded on the N3, with devastating results, chief among them the death of two people. While in a now typically South African way, strangers came to each other’s aid with food, blankets, and reportedly a little praise and worship thrown in, the question of when we will take seriously the climate catastrophe on our hands lingers uncomfortably.

I have probably drummed on about this on these pages, but we may as well consider September a bonus winter month. With any luck, October will look more like spring and give you the opportunity to dive into the trend fest we have for you in our fashion pages — from liquid metal, skirt suits, and baby blues to texture, sports luxe, and very “lady-like” or, if it’s still a thing, “demure” silhouettes.

What goes well with fashion? Beauty, of course — with luxury lipsticks and fresh fragrances aplenty. Additionally, we map out your spring beauty revamp with all the products to hunt, restock, and replace (think makeup, skincare, and hair products, it’s all there), so you are truly ready for whatever the weather may throw at you.

